Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.22. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.