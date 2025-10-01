Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

