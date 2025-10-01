Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.82.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

