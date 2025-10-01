Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 29,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

