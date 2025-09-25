Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after buying an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,180,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 902,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 650,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

