Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.95 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

