Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,096.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

