Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

