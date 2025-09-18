lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 934,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,522,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.30.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

