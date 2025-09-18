Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $490.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

