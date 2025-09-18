Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

