Balefire LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 168,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.