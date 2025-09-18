Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 40,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,354 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,886,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,172,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

