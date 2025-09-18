Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 122 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,918,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,903 shares of company stock worth $196,364,826. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4%

META opened at $775.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

