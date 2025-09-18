Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $66.67 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

