Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $660,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

