AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.