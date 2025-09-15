Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,350.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $3,028,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

