Swedbank AB Sells 1,044 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $33,586,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of APO opened at $138.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

