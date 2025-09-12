Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

