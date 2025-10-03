Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,364.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VOT opened at $296.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $296.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.