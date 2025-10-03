HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

