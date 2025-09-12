Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

