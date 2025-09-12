NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,376,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,378 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 225,842 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of F opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.