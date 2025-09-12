Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 197,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Equinix by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Up 2.2%

EQIX stock opened at $797.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $824.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

