Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

