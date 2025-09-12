Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 412.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

