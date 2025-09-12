Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $196.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 74,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $262,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

