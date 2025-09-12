Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6,847.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

