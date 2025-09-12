Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 707.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 474,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 630.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 381,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ALK opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.