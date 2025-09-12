Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.7222.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chewy by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288,787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
