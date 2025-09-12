Sanofi $SNY Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 206,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0%

SNY opened at $47.65 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

