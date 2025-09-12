Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $139,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

