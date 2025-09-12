Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 734,551 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 734,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $135,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Natera by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,714,287.85. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.