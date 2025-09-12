Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

