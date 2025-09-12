Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.75 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

