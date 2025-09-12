Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sanofi worth $153,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

