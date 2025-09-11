MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,970 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

