Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,412 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 38.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 648,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 426,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,978,000 after acquiring an additional 182,489 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

