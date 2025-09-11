MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 87.6% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 36,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeriStar Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.9% in the first quarter. VeriStar Capital Management LP now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

