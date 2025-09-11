MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 955,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 37.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 313.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

