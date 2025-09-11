Itron, Inc. $ITRI Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Itron worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Itron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Itron by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Itron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

