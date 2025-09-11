Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $323.80 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $14,045,061. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.