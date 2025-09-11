Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 83.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 958,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 96.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. NIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

