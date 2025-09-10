Millennium Management LLC Has $37.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.11% of Mirion Technologies worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:MIR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

