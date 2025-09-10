Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Evergy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Get Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.