Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Affirm worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock valued at $101,241,354. 11.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.