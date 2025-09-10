IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in IQVIA by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $248.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

