Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 457 Shares of Central Securities Co. $CET

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Central Securities worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 180,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CET opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $50.97.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

