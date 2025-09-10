Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $201.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

